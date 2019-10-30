Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for ASGN in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of ASGN opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.94. ASGN has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ASGN by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in ASGN by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

