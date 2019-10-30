Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daimler in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2020 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

DDAIF opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Daimler has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

