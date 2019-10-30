Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2020 earnings at $13.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GD. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.66.

Shares of GD opened at $176.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1,282.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

