Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

EW stock opened at $238.65 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $139.27 and a twelve month high of $241.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,753 shares of company stock worth $25,853,686. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

