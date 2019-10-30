JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises 0.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Incyte by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $101.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

INCY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,176.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,061 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

