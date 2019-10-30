JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $684,000 Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Beigene comprises approximately 0.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Beigene by 6.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Beigene by 17.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get Beigene alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

BGNE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.02. 8,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,666. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Beigene news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total transaction of $1,248,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $336,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,312,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,976 shares of company stock worth $1,998,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.