JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 1,231 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,695,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,344,000 after acquiring an additional 93,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.68. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $373.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.23, for a total value of $5,443,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,134,368.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.67, for a total transaction of $360,881.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,990.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,888 shares of company stock valued at $44,880,676 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

