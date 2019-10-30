John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JBSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,810. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $104.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.99.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $365,112.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $478,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,260.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,369 over the last three months. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.