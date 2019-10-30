John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. John Bean Technologies updated its FY19 guidance to $4.80-$4.90 EPS.

Shares of JBT opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

