Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is HGK Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $340.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

