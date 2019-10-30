JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €140.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €134.82 ($156.77).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €140.55 ($163.43) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.75. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a fifty-two week high of €145.95 ($169.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

