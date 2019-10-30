JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

APRE stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, CEO Christian S. Schade acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vantage I. L.P. Versant acquired 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 613,500 shares of company stock worth $9,202,500.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

