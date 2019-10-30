JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.21

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.21 and last traded at $126.68, with a volume of 1050412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.03.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $402.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after buying an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,165,000 after buying an additional 272,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

