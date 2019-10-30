Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $106,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PUB opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $547.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

