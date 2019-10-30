K12 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 871 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,305% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in K12 by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in K12 by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in K12 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRN. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on K12 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

LRN opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. K12 has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.14.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

