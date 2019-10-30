KAASO Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges (KAASO)

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded 175.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, KAASO has traded up 289.7% against the U.S. dollar. KAASO has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $5,638.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KAASO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005642 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, EtherFlyer and Coinlim.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00218955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01469383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00120276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KAASO Token Profile

KAASO’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,600,000 tokens. KAASO’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for KAASO is kaaso.com.

Buying and Selling KAASO

KAASO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAASO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAASO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KAASO using one of the exchanges listed above.

