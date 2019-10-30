Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 736.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 134.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 47.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 111.5% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NYSE:KDMN opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.19. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

