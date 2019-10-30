KARMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $560,468.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. KARMA has a total market cap of $560,468.00 and $2,551.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,453,980,547 coins and its circulating supply is 5,421,689,184 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

