Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $692.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,859,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

