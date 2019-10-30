KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires Shares of 867 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 77,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,711,225 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.64.

CB traded up $4.62 on Wednesday, hitting $153.25. 855,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,862. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

