KCS Wealth Advisory Buys New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 52,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 30,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 601,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,613,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. 179,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,811. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

