KCS Wealth Advisory Has $284,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

MDT traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $108.09. 752,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,139. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,403 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

