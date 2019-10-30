KCS Wealth Advisory Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,769 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,910,000 after acquiring an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.82. 128,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $170.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

