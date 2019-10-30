KCS Wealth Advisory Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA:FLCA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

