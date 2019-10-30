Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Receives $12.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Keane Group alerts:

FRAC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 226,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Keane Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keane Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Keane Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 349,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 124,177 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Covalent Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keane Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 238,715 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Keane Group by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 55,685 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.