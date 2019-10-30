Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. Kemper has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kemper by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kemper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Kemper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 65,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kemper by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

