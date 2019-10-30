KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading Up 19.6%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s share price was up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 434,481 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 174,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KemPharm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

Get KemPharm alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that KemPharm Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,362.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,237 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 767,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.