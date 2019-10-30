KeyCorp Comments on Veoneer Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veoneer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.05) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.30). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Veoneer from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Veoneer by 103.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at $2,100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veoneer by 30.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

