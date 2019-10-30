KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

QSR stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $37,675,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

