KeyCorp Weighs in on Silicon Laboratories’ Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silicon Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $109.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.21.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 450,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,014,237.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

