Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Shares Down 2.9%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CVE:KHRN)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, 421,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 908,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

