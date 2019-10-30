Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.61

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 1766885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point lowered Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

