Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lifted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.