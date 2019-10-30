Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) COO Sells $238,095.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $238,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,756,489.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KNSL opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $108.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,384,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,544,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,330,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 433,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.