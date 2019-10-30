Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) vs. Cna Financial (NASDAQ:CNA) Head to Head Contrast

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and Cna Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $98.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.40%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Cna Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Cna Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 18.67% 16.78% 5.71% Cna Financial 8.44% 7.83% 1.56%

Risk and Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cna Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Cna Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $222.11 million 10.36 $33.79 million $1.79 60.18 Cna Financial $10.13 billion 1.20 $813.00 million $3.10 14.43

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Cna Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cna Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cna Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Cna Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

