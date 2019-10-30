KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises approximately 2.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,698.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

