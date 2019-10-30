KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $184.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KLA is benefiting from growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for KLA’s wafer products. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, it is suffering from ongoing memory pushout in the semiconductor industry, which poses a serious threat to shipments. Further, softness in a few international regions served by the company remains a concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.85.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.96. 1,700,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KLA-Tencor has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $175.32. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,066,725.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,352.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total transaction of $1,243,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

