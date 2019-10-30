Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.49 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $64.49 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005999 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00420870 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00087652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052628 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002499 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 116,736,051 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, BarterDEX, Bitbns, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

