Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.99

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $655.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $347,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,391.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $65,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

