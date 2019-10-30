KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.32% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.