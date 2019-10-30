L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,287,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in L Brands by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 887,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 681,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 4,235,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,882. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.