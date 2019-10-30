Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE:LADR opened at $17.10 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 62.27 and a quick ratio of 62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Ladder Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

