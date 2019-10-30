LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 560 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.70. 580,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,286. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.54 and a 1 year high of $275.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.