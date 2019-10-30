LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for approximately 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 72,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,680. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $219,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,826.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,487 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

