Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3,350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,039 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,713 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,195. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

