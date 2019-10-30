Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,193. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $21.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $439,914.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,732.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

