Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -529.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $55,693.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $386,298.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $60,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,453.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007,699 shares of company stock valued at $267,652,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $19,252,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 160.0% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $8,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.