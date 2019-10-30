Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.17

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.17 and traded as high as $45.60. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 61,894 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on LB shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.17. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$244.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7500005 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.85%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

