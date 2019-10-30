Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2020 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.07.

NYSE LEA opened at $122.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lear by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

