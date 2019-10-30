Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $13.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lear in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $13.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.07.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. Lear has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lear by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

